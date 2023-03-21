Draw results available for spring turkey controlled hunts

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Spring turkey controlled hunt draw results are available now.

The results have been posted through Fish and Game’s licensing system, GoOutdoorsIdaho.com. Hunters can check their GoOutdoorsIdaho account to view their controlled hunt tags draw results for spring turkey. Email notifications will be sent to those who provided an email address on their profile.

Hunters who were successful in the draw can purchase the controlled hunt tag through their GoOutdoorsIdaho customer account, at any Fish and Game regional office location, at any license vendor location or by calling 1-800-554-8685. Tags purchased online or over the phone will include an additional convenience fee and will be mailed to the mailing address on file.

Those without a GoOutdoorsIdaho customer account can get step-by-step instructions for how to set one up on the Controlled Hunt Results web page.

Hunters who were successful in the draw will still receive a notification card by mail by early April, however, it is the responsibility of hunters to find out their draw results for hunts. Those who do not have access to the internet can either wait to receive their notification card, or visit a Fish and Game license vendor to determine draw status.

The new 2022-23 turkey seasons and bag limits brochure is available online. Refer to the online brochure for all current spring controlled hunts, seasons and bag limits.

Additional spring turkey hunting opportunities

For those who didn’t draw a controlled hunt tag, there are still turkey hunting opportunities to be had in many areas of the state, including the spring youth turkey hunt, which runs from April 8 through April 14, and the general spring season, which runs from April 15 through May 25.

Any exchanges of tags must be completed at a Fish and Game office. Reduced priced tags may be exchanged for a controlled hunt tag, but Special Unit turkey tags may not be exchanged.