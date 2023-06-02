Catch the fun on Free Fishing Day June 10 at Kid’s Creek Pond

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The 28th Annual Kid’s Fishing Derby at Kid’s Creek Pond in Salmon will be held Free Fishing Day Saturday, June 10, in conjunction with National Fishing and Boating Week.

Prizes for the biggest fish caught in four separate age categories and several tagged fish worth $25 if caught during the derby will be awarded. All young anglers who register will win a prize, but anglers must be present to collect prizes starting at noon.

Lack of fishing experience is no excuse. An equipment checkout station will be available for those needing to borrow a fishing rod and reel. Experienced anglers will also be on hand to assist novice anglers. Since equipment is limited, children are encouraged to bring their own rod and reel if possible. Bait will be provided.

The derby is sponsored by Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and NOAA-Fisheries. Several local businesses and individuals have generously donated a variety of prizes.

For more derby information, contact Brett Kelly at 208-742-7050.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. Fish and Game’s Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs and more.

Keep it fun, short, and simple and the kids will be...hooked. For other tips, see 10 tips for taking kids fishing.

Anglers can find more detailed information on Idaho’s fishing destinations including maps, facilities, fish species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner.