IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Snake River Animal Shelter not only provides food for the dogs and cats at the shelter but also to the community pet owners in need.

The "Buy a Bag, Feed a Pet" program is a simple and easy way to make sure the shelter doesn't run out of food for the critters.

Click HERE and select a bag of food to buy to help the cats and dogs in need of your support.

All donations are tax-deductible.