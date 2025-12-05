Pocatello Animal Shelter Kicks Off Holiday Pet Food Drive

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Animal Shelter kicked off its annual holiday pet drive today. The shelter has donation bins around Pocatello and Chubbuck, but is also accepting donations at the shelter itself.

The goal is to fill the "Kibble Cupboard," which is available for pet parents to use at no cost. Program Coordinator Sarah Moore said the monthlong drive is all about supporting pets in need this holiday season. She said in years past, they've had to set up more tables in the Kibble Cupboard to hold all the donations.

Any pet parents are welcome to take the pet food they need during the shelter's open hours. If you're interested in donating to the Pocatello Animal Shelter, Moore told us they accept all kinds of pet food, whether it's bagged, canned, wet or dry. They also accept open bags of pet food.

The animal shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10am — 5pm and Saturdays 11am — 5pm.

"We really would like to do as much as we can to help those pets stay in their homes with the people that they know and they love. We really don't want anyone to have to think, 'I can't afford pet food. I'm going to surrender my beloved pet,'" said Moore. "And then they'd have to come to the shelter and go through all this stress and change. So by us providing pet food to keep pets in their homes, it keeps them out of the shelter and keeps everyone happy and loved."

During a season when we're inspired to give through giving trees and human food drives, the Pocatello Animal Shelter reminds us that pets are in need too.

Drop-off locations:

Community Animal Hospital, 833 N. 12th Ave.

Animal Shelter, 3100 Avenue of the Chiefs

City Hall, 911 North 7th Avenue

Police Department, 911 North 7th Avenue

Community Recreation Center, 144 Wilson Ave.

Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave.

Community & Partner Locations: