Snake River Animal Shelter to host 10th Anniversary Celebration Oct. 4

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Snake River Animal Shelter (SRAS) is set to celebrate a significant milestone this October. On Saturday, October 4th, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the shelter will host a full day of family-friendly activities to commemorate its 10-year anniversary.

“This event is not only about celebrating ten years of saving lives but also about honoring the people and animals who make our mission possible," says Michelle Ziel-Dingman, Executive Director of Snake River Animal Shelter. "We’re looking forward to honoring SRAS’s past and celebrating its future with our community!”

The anniversary celebration will feature a wide variety of attractions for both pets and their people, including complimentary treats like pup cups, cotton candy, pastries, and a special appearance by Reginald, the World’s Largest Dog.

Guests will also get to see some exciting new additions to the shelter, including the newly renovated Project Liebe Play Yard and the Carrie Scheid Humane Education Project, a new self-guided educational experience for animal lovers.

The event will also feature a Mini Mutt Strut for four-legged guests, offering a chance for dogs to participate in a short, easy-paced walk from 4 to 6 p.m. Leashed, dog-friendly dogs are invited to join, with pre-registration encouraged but not required.

