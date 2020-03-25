Snake River Animal Shelter prepares for increase of surrendered pets 

Pets

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Our best friends may eventually pay a big price during the COVID-19 scare.

So far, the Snake River Animal Shelter in Idaho Falls says they haven't seen a real impact yet, but that could change at any time.

The shelter shut its door to the public Sunday afternoon and limited staff.

But they are still accepting surrenders and adoptions by appointment 30 minutes apart.

Organizers are asking anyone who is surrendering their pets to not drop them off outside of the facility without telling a staff member.

They also have a plea to anyone planning to give up their pet because of COVID-19 concerns.

"If they're surrendering just because of everything that's going on. I would maybe consider telling them that you know go ahead and keep their animals. We are still providing dog food and cat food at this time to people in need. So if that's the problem, just get ahold of us for an appointment to stop in and we'll get you some food for the cats and the dogs," said Nick Defilippis Facility manager of Snake River Animal Shelter.

Shelter operators say they are experiencing a good turnover rate with pet adoptions.

Still, they are looking for people to sign up on a pet fostering waiting list.