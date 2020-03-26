Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue adjusts services due to COVID-19

Pets

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue (BASR) will be limiting its public counter services at least through April 15 to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

The shelter will continue to offer modified opportunities for the public to visit the shelter and redeem lost animals.

Effective immediately, services will be impacted in the following ways:

The BASR will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The shelter doors will be locked during that time and shelter visitors will be directed to contact staff at 208-785-6897 for assistance. Where possible, we are requiring appointments to be made, in advance, for services. You can call the shelter at 208-785-6897 to make an appointment. If you are not serious about adopting, please refrain from coming into our facility to ensure the health of staff. Additionally, we ask that if you are sick, please do not make an appointment. The staff will be following the six-foot distancing recommendation as well.

The following services will be offered at the shelter by appointment and visitor access will be limited to: Adoption Meet & Greets and adoption paperwork. Lost Pet Redemption Injured or aggressive stray animal intake.

Emergency Owner Surrenders- We will accept emergency owner surrenders only. All other surrenders will be asked to wait until further notice. Please call ahead 208-785-6897 if you wish to surrender your pet so that we can evaluate our kennel occupancy to see if we can accommodate your pet safely.

Stray Intakes- We will still accept stray dogs and cats (injured cats only) found in City of Blackfoot or Bingham county through normal processes.

Animal Control officers will still be responding to calls for loose and vicious animals.

To see a list of our dogs and cats, visit their Facebook page.

If you have specific questions about an animal, give them a call 208-785-6897 or message them on Facebook.