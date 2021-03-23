Service dog statutes updates webinar

Pets

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Future service dogs in Idaho could use a little more of our help, to help others.

Members of "East Idaho Service Dog Advocates" are inviting everyone to their webinar on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The advocates are looking for feedback on changes to assistance animal's public access since state laws were updated in 2019.

Those updates include allowing 'service-dogs-in-training' into public places and made interfering with a service dog or its handler a misdemeanor.

Dog handlers and business owners are expected to have their say on how these changes will improve the lives of the disabled and our community as a whole.

If you're interested in participating the webinar will be held on March 24 at 1:00 p.m. via Zoom.