Pints for Paws fundraising event set Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - East Idaho Spay Neuter Coalition's 2nd annual Pints for Paws fundraising event is set to be held Saturday, August 14.

All proceeds go toward assisting local families with a $20 spay or neuter for their kitties.

This year's event features live music by Gas Station Sushi, tacos provided by Park Avenue Grill and is an outdoor event located on Idaho Brewing Company's beautiful patio. You must be 21 years old or older to attend.

Tickets are available at the door.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Idaho Brewing Company located at 775 S Capital Ave in Idaho Falls.