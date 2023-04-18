Half-priced dog and puppy adoptions extended through April 22

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Half-priced dog and puppy adoptions have been extended at the Pocatello Animal Shelter thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (Friends).

From the start of the half-priced adoption event, March 31 through April 17, a total of 36 dogs/puppies were adopted. Currently, there are 155 animals looking for their forever homes - 55 dogs, 6 puppies, 55 cats and 39 kittens.

Through Saturday, April 22, Friends will cover 50% of the adoption cost from the City of Pocatello’s animal shelter on dogs and puppies. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option for them.

These adoptions are being sponsored by Friends to help with the overflow of dogs on the adoption floor.

Dog and puppy adoptions regularly cost $130+tax and are now $65+tax with the discount. All adoptions include vaccinations, a collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.