Dog park at Teton County Fairgrounds to be removed for season

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County/Jackson Parks & Recreation Department (TCJPRD) will be taking down the temporary dog park located at the Teton County Fairgrounds on the morning of Friday April 28, 2023.

The last day for public use will be on Thursday, April 27. The dog park is being taken down to align with the end of winter wildlife closures in Teton County, which occurs each year on May 1.

Staff asks that the public be respectful of the wildlife closures until the closure is lifted on May 1.

TCJPRD would like to remind the community that per Town Ordinance 7.05 (Animal Care and Control Regulations), pets must be always under leash or verbal control within the Town of Jackson. Dogs are not allowed in any Town Parks and are only allowed on pathways when physically leashed.