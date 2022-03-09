Preston’s road diet is going away

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho Transportation Department experiment will soon be reversed in the City of Preston.

According to CacheValleyDaily.com, the so called road diet for Preston's State Street will change back to the way it was before.

That's moving it back from the current three lanes to four lanes like it used to be.

The Federal Highway Administration promotes a road diet as a low-cost way to enhanced safety and mobility for all road users.

However, CacheValleyDaily reports the people of Preston were very unhappy when the initial change was made a few years ago.

Mayor Dan Keller said State Street traffic backs up during the start of school and when people are trying to get to work at the hospital.

According to CacheValleyDaily, the mayor had difficulty getting the reversal done, so he went to the top.

The state finally agreed to make the change and will even pay 100% of the chipping, sealing and stripping of the lines on State Street.

State Street is part of US 91 and State Highway 36.

The mayor allegedly carries a copy of the agreement letter around with him so when people complain he can give them a copy.