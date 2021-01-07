‘Chaos. Anarchy. Assault on Democracy.’ Here’s how newspapers around the world reacted to US Capitol riots

Money

Across the United States, millions watched in horror Wednesday as unprecedented scenes of chaos unfolded at the US Capitol.

Supporters of President Donald Trump breached the building — just as Congress kicked off a joint session to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. At least four people died.

But in the hours that authorities scrambled to control the rioters, it wasn’t just the US that was watching.

Here’s how newspapers from around the globe reacted to the violence.

