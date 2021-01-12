Idaho has the lotto fever

Money

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - People around the nation including Idaho are hoping they are lucky.

The Mega Millions Jackpot is estimated at $625million, and the Powerball is estimated at $550million.

Idaho Lottery officials say they have noticed an increase in ticket sales in both Powerball and Mega Millions.

Last week, they had about $2.2million in sales between both games.

Compared to the last week, Powerball is up about 30% and the Mega Millions about 45%.

Rex Hanson of Ammon says he doesn't normally play the lottery, but even he has the lotto fever.

"I was in the neighborhood and thought I might as well buy a stupid ticket," said Hansen.

There were more prize-winning jackpots between the two games in the past year, but they were lower amounts.

Experts say that is actually beneficial since more players are able to win prizes.