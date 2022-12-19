Lionel Messi’s Argentina jerseys are sold out worldwide

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Fans of Lionel Messi looking to scoop up his official Argentina jersey following the soccer star’s first-ever FIFA World Cup win may be out of luck.

Adidas has sold out of Messi and Argentina team kits worldwide, telling CNN in a statement that it’s been “working to meet the extraordinary demand for jerseys and more stock will be available soon.”

On Sunday, Argentina beat France to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar via a penalty shootout in one of the most thrilling finals in tournament history. Messi, playing in his fifth World Cup, scored twice and further secured his place as a legend of the game.

Messi’s Adidas jerseys had been sold out even before the game, according to multiple reports. A search on Adidas’ website shows that generic Argentina jerseys are sold out, but there some other team items still available, including a basketball top and T-shirts.

Searches for Messi Argentina jerseys on Amazon also show them sold out. StockX, a popular reseller website, has a few jerseys selling for as much as $500. Messi jerseys from Paris Saint-Germain, his European club, are wildly available online, however.

Don’t fret though, Adidas said it will soon unveil new merchandise.

“Since their history-making win we have produced a range of immediately available celebratory apparel and we will also create a brand new version of their iconic jersey, featuring three stars to mark their third World Championship, for fans around the globe as soon as possible,” the company said.

The World Cup has been a boon for Adidas’ bottom line. Adidas has sold around $424 million (€400 million) in “event-related sales” in the fourth quarter, with its soccer merchandise growing by 30% in the first nine months in 2022 compared to the year prior. Adidas said it’s also “seeing stronger demand” during this edition of the World Cup compared to the previous tournament.

