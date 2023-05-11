Two dead in shooting at Mercedes-Benz plant in Germany

By Nadine Schmidt and Hanna Ziady, CNN

Two men have died after a shooting at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen, southern Germany on Thursday, police and the company said.

The perpetrator has been arrested and there is no longer any danger to employees at the plant, the Ludwigsburg police said on Twitter. Police officials said the incident was not a “rampage.”

One of the men died in hospital after being severely injured in the incident, police added. Nobody else was harmed.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news from Sindelfingen this morning. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all colleagues on site,” Mercedes-Benz said in a statement.

The victims of the shooting were employed by an external service provider, the carmaker added.

Founded in 1915, the site in Sindelfingen is the automaker’s longest-running factory and employs 35,000 people, according to the company’s website. It produces the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and S-Class.

