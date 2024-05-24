Idaho Falls honors fallen veterans at 12th annual Field of Honor

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Memorial Day weekend is kicking-off in Idaho Falls, and it is important to realize what the holiday is actually about.

The Idaho Falls Exchange Club set up a memorial in Freeman Park, the Field of Honor.

Volunteers have posted 1,000 American flags for the Idaho Falls annual Field of Honor flag display every Memorial Day weekend since 2012.

The flags will be up all weekend until Monday night.

There will be speakers, music and honorable salutes. You can view the schedule below.