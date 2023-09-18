Square CEO Alyssa Henry is stepping down, and Jack Dorsey will take over for now

By Catherine Thorbecke, CNN

(CNN) — Alyssa Henry, the CEO of Square – a unit of Jack Dorsey’s fintech company, Block – will leave her post at the company next month.

Henry, who has worked at Block for over nine years, will step down as chief executive of Square on October 2, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Square is the payments solutions arm of Block, which has multiple other business units, including the popular Cash App platform, under its umbrella.

Dorsey, whose current title is Block Head and Chairperson, will take on an additional role of “Square Head,” the filing added.

The reason for Henry’s departure was not immediately clear.

“As CEO of Square, Alyssa Henry helped transform the business into a software-led technology company, guided the team during the uncertainty of global pandemic lockdowns, and expanded our breadth of services for small businesses around the world,” a Block company spokesperson told CNN in a statement Monday.

“Square is what it is today in large part because of Alyssa’s leadership and we wish her the best in her future endeavors,” the statement added.

Henry served in various roles at Square and has been effectively leading the company since 2015. Prior to Square, she held roles at Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.

