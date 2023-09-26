Culinary and Bartenders Unions in Las Vegas vote to authorize a strike

By Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — The Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 voted Tuesday to authorize a strike, they said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Members voted 95% in favor of a strike authorization in Las Vegas, the unions said. The union leadership is now authorized to call a strike, but negotiations with several hotels will continue next week, they said.

The two unions represent 60,000 workers in Las Vegas and Reno, and 53,000 workers were eligible to vote in Tuesday’s strike authorization, a release from the unions said. Approximately 40,000 members are working under an expired contract that had ended earlier this month, they said.

Reno is not involved in the strike authorization vote.

The unions are asking for better pay, a reduced workload and quotas and provision of safety protections, among other things, a previous news release indicated.

