JPMorgan pays US Virgin Islands $75 million to settle lawsuit alleging the bank aided Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

New York (CNN) — JPMorgan Chase reached a settlement with the US Virgin Islands over a lawsuit alleging the bank enabled Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking crimes.

The settlement includes “significant commitments” by JPMorgan Chase to curtail human trafficking, and a $75 million payment to the US Virgin Islands.

CNN has reached out to representatives for JP Morgan Chase for comment.

—This story is developing. It will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.