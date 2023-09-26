Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer

JPMorgan pays US Virgin Islands $75 million to settle lawsuit alleging the bank aided Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking

By
Published 8:16 AM

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

New York (CNN) — JPMorgan Chase reached a settlement with the US Virgin Islands over a lawsuit alleging the bank enabled Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking crimes.

The settlement includes “significant commitments” by JPMorgan Chase to curtail human trafficking, and a $75 million payment to the US Virgin Islands.

CNN has reached out to representatives for JP Morgan Chase for comment.

—This story is developing. It will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content