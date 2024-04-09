Jessica Alba steps down as chief creative officer at The Honest Company

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Jessica Alba is stepping down as chief creative officer at The Honest Company, the baby products and personal care business founded by the actress in 2012.

In a statement Tuesday, the company said Alba’s move away from her position will allow her to “shift her creative energy to new endeavors.” The actress, known for her roles in “Fantastic Four” and “Good Luck Chuck,” will remain on The Honest Company’s board of directors.

The Honest Company posted a strong fourth quarter in March. Its revenue increased 10% to $90 million, according to the company’s earnings report, driven by growth in its digital channel and price increases. The earnings report said its diaper and baby clothing businesses performed especially well.

The company — which went public and began trading on Nasdaq in 2021 — markets an aspirational “clean” lifestyle through its baby products and clothing, as well as skin and personal care.

“When I created The Honest Company, I set out to change the consumer product industry and I can proudly say, we did just that,” Alba said in a statement Tuesday. “Honest has been a true labor of love for me – one that showed me what’s possible when you infuse purpose into business.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.