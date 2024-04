Boeing problems lead Southwest to drop service to four airports

By Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it will stop serving four airports due to delays in the delivery of jets from Boeing that the aircraft manufacturer had promised until its cutback in production earlier this year.

The four airports are Bellingham International Airport in Washington state, Cozumel International Airport in Mexico, Syracuse Hancock International Airport in New York and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Southwest will continue to serve Houston’s other airport.

“The recent news from Boeing regarding further aircraft delivery delays presents significant challenges for both 2024 and 2025,” said Southwest CEO Bob Jordan in the company’s first-quarter financial results statement. “We are reacting and replanning quickly to mitigate the operational and financial impacts. Consequently, we have made the difficult decision to close our operations [at the four airports].”

Also on Thursday, Southwest (LUV) announced it lost $218 million excluding special items, or 36 cents a share, in the first quarter. That was up from the $163 million it lost on that basis a year ago. The loss came despite record first-quarter revenue of $6.3 billion, up 11% from a year earlier. The jump in revenue came from an increase in passenger traffic, as fare data showed passengers paying about the same amount to fly every mile.

That incident prompted a three-week grounding of the Max 9, and will delay the certification of two new models of the plane, the 737 Max 7 and 737 Max 10, until at least next year. Boeing had promised to start deliveries of both those models later this year.

The cutbacks are the latest sign of the widening impact of the ongoing problems at Boeing throughout the air travel system. In its first-quarter financial report Wednesday, Boeing said it will have to keep production at a lower level likely into next year as it works to improve the quality and safety of its jets in the wake of the January 5 incident in which a door plug blew off of a 737 Max 9 jet flown by Alaska Airlines, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the plane.

Southwest doesn’t have any Max 9 jets in its fleet, but the airline that flies only current and earlier versions of the 737 had orders for 307 of the 737 Max 7 as of January of this year. It announced Thursday that it has trimmed its order book to 19 of those jets, shifting to 737 Max 8 jets instead.

The airline expects its capacity to grow by 4% this year, down from its earlier estimate of 6% growth. That will raise its costs when adjusted for capacity by about 2 percentage points, according to its new guidance.

Southwest had already announced it expected to get 40% fewer plane deliveries than originally planned from Boeing this year, and that, as a result, it had put in place a hiring freeze for pilots and flight attendants.

United has also stopped hiring additional pilots due to Boeing delivery issues, and it has requested that some pilots take a voluntary leaves without pay.

American Airlines also reported a first quarter loss, losing $226 million, or 34 cents a share, excluding special items. The company posted a narrow $33 million profit on that basis in the year ago quarter.

American revenue was up 3% to $12.6 billion, despite a nearly 7% drop in the amount that passengers paid to fly every mile they traveled on the airline. But that was balanced out by an 11% rise in the number of miles they flew.

“While we aren’t satisfied with our first-quarter financial results, we have a strong foundation in place, and we remain on track to deliver on our full-year financial targets,” said American CEO Robert Isom.

Unlike all-Boeing Southwest, American’s fleet of mainline aircraft is split fairly evenly between those from Boeing and those from its rival Airbus.

Shares of Southwest (LUV) lost 7% on the report in premarket trading Thursday, while shares of American (AAL) gained nearly 4%.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.