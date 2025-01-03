JetBlue fined $2 million for ‘unrealistic scheduling’ and chronic delays

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

The US Department of Transportation has penalized JetBlue Airways $2 million over delayed flights, the first time the department has penalized an airline for delays.

According to the DOT, $1 million of the fine will go to JetBlue customers affected by delays or disruptions within the next year.

“The department will enforce the law against airlines with chronic delays or other unrealistic scheduling practices in order to protect healthy competition in commercial aviation and ensure passengers are treated fairly,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

The DOT has cracked down on passenger protections in recent years, including new rules requiring airlines to disclose fees on airfares. President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Sean Duffy, a former congressman and Fox Business host, to lead the department in his next term.

