Elon Musk’s Starlink to launch on United Airlines flights by spring

(CNN) — United Airlines flights will have access to Elon Musk’s Starlink Wi-Fi services as early as this spring, a sign of the widening reach of the tech billionaire.

United will begin testing Starlink in February, and its first commercial flight with the service will launch this spring on the airline’s Embraer E-175 aircraft. The airline plans to outfit its entire two-cabin regional fleet by the end of 2025 and have its first mainline Starlink-enabled plane in the air by the end of the year.

Starlink will eventually be available on every United flight.

Musk, who heads or owns a cluster of companies ranging from electric vehicle maker Tesla to Starlink parent company SpaceX, has used his portfolio of businesses — and his massive wealth — to amass influence far beyond just the tech world. The United deal is another sign of how his businesses have found their way into industries across the US economy.

All of United’s MileagePlus members will have free access to Starlink, which includes streaming services, shopping, gaming and more. United and Starlink agreed to the deal in September.

United isn’t the only airline offering high-speed internet on flights. In September, Hawaiian Airlines announced it would offer Starlink free to all travelers on Airbus-operated flights between the islands and the continental United States, Asia and Oceania. Semi-private charter firm JSX also has complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi on its fleet of 46 planes.

Delta Air Lines announced in early 2023 that free Wi-Fi would be available to members of its SkyMiles loyalty program. JetBlue Airways has had free Wi-Fi on flights since 2017.

In-flight internet has been available since 2003, when plane maker Boeing announced its service, Connexion. Boeing discontinued the service in 2006 after the market had “not materialized” as expected.

