The Fed’s go-to inflation gauge heated up again

(CNN) — The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge moved even higher in December, driven in part by rising food and energy prices. However, a closely watched measurement of underlying inflation trends indicated some progress in the fight to rein in price hikes.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 2.6% in December from the year before, heating up from November’s 2.4% increase, according to new Commerce Department data released Friday.

That acceleration was in line with expectations, which called for a 2.6% annual increase, according to FactSet estimates.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.3% as compared to 0.1% in November.

Inflation has cooled substantially since peaking in the summer of 2022, and that progress continued through 2024 to the point where an elusive “soft landing”— price stability without having the economy tank into a recession — remained achievable as Joe Biden wrapped up his presidency.

