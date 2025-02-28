The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge cooled last month, but consumer spending sank

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge cooled as expected in January; however, the good news came with a red flag for the US economic engine: Consumers pulled back their spending by the most in nearly four years.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 2.5% in January from the year before, slowing from December’s 2.6% annual rate, according to Commerce Department data released Friday.

Consumer spending was expected to drop off in January: There’s typically a post-holiday expenditure hangover to start the year; plus, last month’s retail sales data came in far below forecasts.

But consumers pulled back far more than economists expected. Spending fell 0.2% for the month from December, and adjusted for inflation, spending sank 0.5%. Those are the biggest monthly drops since February 2021.

The cost of food (especially eggs) and energy pushed up the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index readings for January. That had economists expecting PCE would rise about 0.3% from December but that the annual rate would slow to 2.5% from the initially reported 2.6%, FactSet estimates show.

Excluding food and energy prices, which tend to be more volatile, the closely watched core PCE price index rose 0.3% for the month and 2.6% from a year before, slowing from 2.9% in December.

Friday’s reading puts inflation within striking distance of the Fed’s 2% target and indicates that some disinflationary trends are still in play.

However, close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.

The Fed itself indicated that it could take until 2027 for the pace of price hikes to stabilize at that 2% level.

And in the meantime, prices remain elevated, and the cumulative effects of high inflation continue to weigh heavily on Americans, especially those who have little wiggle room in their monthly budgets. As of December 2024, prices were 10% higher than their pre-pandemic trend, new data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows.

Not only do price pressures remain, but a slew of recent data indicates that the US economy is indeed softening: GDP growth is slowing; business investment has been sluggish; consumer sentiment has soured; jobless claims are picking up; and inflation expectations are on the rise.

“Consumers are scrambling to process the winds of change coming out of Washington, and have apparently decided to sit it out and wait,” Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FwdBonds, wrote in a note to investors on Friday.

To be sure, the personal saving rate skyrocketed in January, jumping to 4.6% from 3.5%, Friday’s report showed.

While uncertainty has swelled in part because of the shock-and-awe policy moves from the Trump administration, it remains to be seen how actions such as steep and broad tariffs, mass deportations, and the shrinking of the federal workforce could affect the broader economy.

Soft signals about the economy

The pullback in spending comes at a time when American consumers are growing increasingly pessimistic on fears that inflation will pick up because of President Donald Trump’s talk of wide-ranging tariffs, according to various surveys.

Trump has floated reciprocal tariffs on America’s trading partners and 25% duties on Mexico and Canada as well as an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

The University of Michigan’s February consumer survey showed that long-run inflation expectations surged to their highest level in nearly three decades.

The concern with higher inflation expectations is that they can be self-fulfilling to some extent: If consumers anticipate that prices will remain high, they might pull the trigger on large purchases and demand higher wages, and businesses might raise prices in response. Fed officials have expressed in recent speeches that it’s crucial for people to keep faith that inflation will eventually return to normal in the long run.

However, recent data has indicated shifts in purchases made by consumers and businesses — likely tied to uncertainty around tariffs.

CNN’s Bryan Mena contributed reporting.