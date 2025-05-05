How are you managing federal student loan debt?

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — A record-high percentage of student loan borrowers are delinquent, and the federal government is resuming collections on accounts in defaults. These developments are coming at a time when steep tariffs threaten to increase already high costs of living.

We’re looking to learn how you are managing student loans and other debts as well as to what extent you are leaning on financing options such as buy now, pay later and credit cards.

If you’d be willing to share your experience with a CNN reporter for possible inclusion in an upcoming story, we’d like to hear from you.

