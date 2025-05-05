By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

New York (CNN) — Skechers is going private during the middle of a trade war.

The company announced Monday that investment firm 3G will pay $63 a share for the brand, a 30% premium of the company’s stock.

Skechers is the third largest shoe company in the world and is vulnerable from President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Skechers, Nike, Adidas and other footwear giants urged Trump to exempt footwear from tariffs in a letter to the president last week.

“American footwear businesses and families face an existential threat from such substantial cost increases,” the companies said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

