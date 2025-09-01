Powerball jackpot soars to $1.3 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers in Labor Day drawing

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot jumped to a staggering $1.3 billion after there were no big winners in Monday night’s drawing – the fifth-largest prize in game history.

The lucky numbers were white balls 8, 23, 25, 40, 53, and red Powerball 5, with a Power Play multiplier of 3.

While the largest prize went unclaimed, at least two tickets – sold in Montana and North Carolina – won $2 million and 10 tickets across nine states garnered a $1 million prize, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs the game.

The next chance to win big will be Wednesday, the 41st drawing since the jackpot was last won in May.

If a player wins, they can choose to receive the $1.3 billion as an annuitized prize paid over 30 years, with annual payments increasing by 5%, or a one-time lump sum payment of $589 million, both before taxes.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, the association said.

Powerball’s largest jackpot on record remains the $2.04 billion prize won in California on November 7, 2022. The longest streak without a winner, 42 consecutive drawings, was set in April 2024.

Powerball tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

