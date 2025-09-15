Two arrested after incendiary device found under local Fox TV news van in Utah

By Brian Stelter, CNN

(CNN) — Two suspects are in custody after an incendiary device was found under a vehicle belonging to KSTU, a local TV station known as Fox 13 News Utah.

The incendiary device “had been lit but failed to function as designed,” according to court records obtained by CNN affiliate KUTV.

The device was discovered in Salt Lake City on Friday, two days after Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University, about 45 minutes south of the Utah capital.

KUTV reported that two suspects were arrested after FBI agents and local bomb squads converged on a home in Magna, Utah.

Additional explosives, along with firearms, illegal narcotics and other paraphernalia, were found in the home, according to court records.

Photos and videos from the scene showed anti-Trump signs on display outside the home.

Fox 13 News Utah is owned by Scripps. Stations like Fox 13 are affiliated with the Fox network but are not directly part of the Fox News Channel, the pro-Trump cable news network.

The station confirmed the news about its vehicle on Sunday night and said, “FOX 13 News is working closely with law-enforcement and our risk management team, with the safety of our employees as our top priority.”

Both national and local media outlets have stepped up security efforts in the wake of the Kirk assassination.

