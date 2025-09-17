Mark Zuckerberg unveils Meta’s newest AI-powered smart glasses

By Clare Duffy, CNN

Menlo Park, Calif. (CNN) — Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the stage on Wednesday to unveil the company’s next generation of artificial intelligence-powered wearable devices.

They represent the company’s next step toward a future where we all spend less time looking down at a phone screen, but rather interact with Meta’s AI technology — as well as our messages, photos and the rest of our online lives — via glasses not totally unlike the regular prescription lenses or sunglasses we might wear anyway.

The new slate of wearables is also a part of the company’s bid to make its AI technology a bigger part of users’ everyday lives as it competes with other industry players to create the most advanced and widely used models.

“Glasses are the ideal form factor for personal super intelligence because they let you stay present in the moment while getting access to all of these AI capabilities to make you smarter, help you communicate better, improve your memory, improve your senses,” Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg announced the new products during the keynote at Meta’s annual Connect event — where it outlines new AI, virtual and augmented reality and wearable technologies — from its Menlo Park, California, headquarters on Wednesday.

Smart glasses remain a relatively niche product, but consumer adoption is growing fast. Meta’s partner, Ray-Ban parent EssilorLuxottica, said in July that revenue from its Meta glasses more than tripled year-over-year. And the company is seeking to produce 10 million pairs of Meta glasses each year starting in 2026.

Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that the sales trajectory for Meta’s smart glasses are “similar to some of the most popular consumer electronics of all time.”

While Meta was early to making smart glasses that consumers actually want to buy, it faces growing competition from Google, Samsung, Snap and potentially Amazon, raising the stakes for the new technology it’s rolling out starting Wednesday.

Here’s everything the company announced at Meta Connect:

Ran-Ban Meta Gen 2

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2, priced at $379, looks similar to predecessors but has updated colors, battery life and camera. The battery life has doubled to eight hours, and the charging case provides an additional 48 hours of power.

The glasses can now also capture higher-quality 3K video. In updates set for later this fall, they’ll be able to take slow-motion and hyperlapse videos, too.

Meta says a new, opt-in “conversation focus” feature will make it easier for Meta Ray-Ban wearers to hear someone during an in-person conversation, even in a loud area. The tool uses the glasses’ “open-ear speakers to amplify” the other person amid background noise.

Meta Oakley Vanguard Sports Glasses

The new Meta Oakley Vanguard are smart glasses designed for sports and outdoor activities and cost $499.

They pair with platforms Strava and Garmin to let users track their workouts. The Meta AI app will have a new “workouts” section to show activity details, photos and videos captured with the smart glasses, and an AI summary of each workout.

The Vanguard boasts bigger, louder speakers — so users can still hear their music on a windy bike ride, for example — and has the longest battery life of any Meta glasses, around nine hours. The Vanguard’s control buttons are on the bottom edge of the arm of the glasses, whereas other Meta Ray-Bans feature a top capture button, so users can still access them if they’re wearing a helmet.

The Vanguard glasses are also water- and dust-resistant. And the camera, which is centered on the bridge of the nose rather than on the side, has a wider field of view compared to Meta’s other glasses and can capture 3K video.

“I’ve taken them out surfing,” Zuckerberg said. “It’s fine, it’s good.”

CNN received a demo of the Vanguards paired with a Garmin watch. On a treadmill walk, Meta AI on the Vanguards could answer questions, for example, about current heart rate and the length of the exercise.

