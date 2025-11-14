The Trump administration is lowering its mega tariffs on Switzerland

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration plans to lower the United States’ tariffs on goods from Switzerland, the Swiss government announced Friday following a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The tariff rate the US charges on Swiss imports will fall to 15% from 39%, among the highest levies the United States charges for any country’s goods.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

