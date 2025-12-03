Trump said he’s looking into an Australian-style retirement program for America. Here’s how it works

By John Towfighi, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration is looking Down Under for inspiration on how to improve the United States’ retirement savings system.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said at the White House that his administration is looking into an Australian-style retirement program.

“We’re looking at it very seriously,” Trump said. “It’s a good plan. It’s worked out very well.”

Australia’s primary retirement savings program — known as “superannuation” — might have caught the attention of Washington officials.

How superannuation works

Superannuation, or “super” for short, is Australia’s flagship retirement savings program.

Employers are required to fund employees’ savings accounts, which are invested in select funds — known as super funds — that are locked up until retirement. The employer-funded contributions are made on top of paying employees their regular income. Employees can also contribute to their own savings account.

Employers must contribute the equivalent of 12% of an employee’s income into these super funds — a gradual increase from 3% when the modern superannuation program was established in 1992.

“There is no opt out,” Tim Jenkins, partner at consulting firm Mercer, told CNN. “If you are employed, your employer must pay 12% of your pay to your retirement savings, and it’s locked up until you’re approaching retirement age with a few ways to access on the way, but very limited indeed.”

Australia’s super funds are the fourth-largest retirement savings pool in the world despite the country’s ranking as the 55th largest country by population size, according to JPMorgan Chase.

The total superannuation investment pool has roughly 4.5 trillion Australian dollars in assets (roughly $3 trillion).

Employees can choose from different super funds. The funds are managed by professional investors such as financial institutions, regulated by the government and are invested across a variety of global assets from stocks to private equity.

Why it’s popular

Australia’s superannuation program was introduced to address concerns about an aging population and how to help people support themselves in retirement.

“With an aging population and declining birth rates, a system like this takes the fiscal burden off future generations,” Jenkins said.

Australia’s retirement system is ranked B+ on the Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index for 2025. Meanwhile, the United States is ranked C+.

There is also a government pension program that serves as a safety net for people who need additional support. However, “super” is increasingly the primary retirement savings vehicle.

The US model

In the United States, employer-sponsored retirement programs like 401(k)s — which were first established in 1978 — are optional. Employers who offer 401(k) plans can decide whether they will match employees’ contributions.

Social Security, which was established in 1935 under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, serves as the primary vehicle for retirement income. US workers pay Social Security tax, which pools into a fund that is distributed to current retirees. Concerns have been mounting that Social Security funds are on shaky grounds as the US population ages.

In general, Australia’s compulsory employer-funded investment savings plan stands in contrast to the US system where voluntary 401(k)s are paired with the long-standing Social Security program.

It’s unclear whether the United States would be able to implement a similar program to the superannuation model, especially given the politics associated with changing retirement plans. Australia also has a population of 27 million, while the United States has a population of roughly 343 million.

Trump’s mention of Australia’s retirement system wasn’t the first time it has come up in his administration. Australian super funds are major investors in US assets, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spoke at a superannuation summit in Washington, D.C., in February, where he touted the program’s success.

Matthew Linden, executive general manager of strategy and insights at Super Members Council, who attended the summit in February, said: “What has struck US officials and investors is how the strength of Australia’s super system policy settings — automatic super payments, near universal coverage and preservation of savings until retirement — have helped Australians grow world-leading retirement nest eggs.”

