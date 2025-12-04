Maurice DuBois is exiting CBS — leaving ‘Evening News’ without anchors

By Brian Stelter, CNN

(CNN) — The “CBS Evening News” needs a new anchor — and soon.

Maurice DuBois, who has co-anchored the storied broadcast alongside John Dickerson since January, is leaving the network later this month.

Dickerson already announced his departure back in October. So this means the unusual co-anchor pairing on the 6:30 news lasted less than a year.

The network had no immediate comment on who will succeed DuBois and Dickerson at the anchor desk once helmed by Walter Cronkite.

Bari Weiss, who was installed by CBS parent Paramount’s new CEO David Ellison in October as editor in chief of the news division, has been recruiting anchor talent in recent weeks, seemingly trying to poach from the outside rather than promoting from the inside.

To DuBois, then, it might have been clear that his days anchoring the “Evening News” were numbered.

A veteran of the CBS station in New York City, DuBois told staffers on Thursday morning that his last day will be December 18.

Tom Cibrowski, the president and executive editor of CBS News, affectionately praised DuBois in a statement.

“Maurice has long represented what we do best at CBS News and Stations,” Cibrowski said. “For more than two decades, he has delivered the day’s biggest stories from our studios in New York and in the field.”

“Maurice is deeply valued and respected as a journalist by all of us and we wish him much success,” Cibrowski added. “It is my hope that we can work together again. We will have more details on the next chapter of CBS Evening News in the near future.”

DuBois gave no indication about what he plans to do next.

It’s been “the Honor of a Lifetime,” he wrote on Instagram, “to be welcomed into your homes night after night, delivering the news / meeting extraordinary people and telling their stories.”

Hadas Gold contributed reporting.