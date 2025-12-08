Jimmy Kimmel will continue with Disney’s ABC for at least another year

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

New York (CNN) — Jimmy Kimmel has renewed his contract with Disney-owned ABC to continue hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for another year.

A source familiar with the deal told CNN that Kimmel has signed a one-year extension to take his late-night show through May 2027.

Kimmel was caught in the middle of the country’s political divide earlier this year, when ABC executives temporarily yanked his show off the air in the fall after his comments during a monologue about Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer.

But CNN had reported that Disney was always “hopeful” to bring to show back, citing Kimmel’s close relationship with many key executives at the company.

Kimmel, who at times has been a lightning rod for ABC given his unfiltered stance on President Donald Trump, has a beloved reputation in the industry as the sole late-night comedian to host a show in Los Angeles, where he is friendly with many celebrity guests who frequently visit his show. When his show was temporarily pulled, Hollywood rallied around Kimmel and boycotted Disney.

Kimmel’s current contract is up at the end of the season running him through May 2026. For years, Kimmel has contended with whether to continue his show, making public comments over the years about when he might call it quits.

Kimmel is marquee talent for Disney, with a decades-long relationship as the face of ABC. Aside from hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” he has also hosted the Oscars numerous times and recently won an Emmy for hosting the network’s “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?”

