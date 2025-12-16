Howard Stern puts an end to the guessing game, signs new deal with SiriusXM

By Brian Stelter, Liam Reilly, CNN

(CNN) — After months of speculation about his future on the radio, Howard Stern has signed a new contract with SiriusXM.

Stern announced his new deal with the satellite radio giant on his show Tuesday morning. “I’m happy to announce that I figured out a way to have it all, more free time, and continuing to be on the radio,” Stern said. “So, yes, we are coming back for three years.”

SiriusXM had no immediate comment on the terms of the new deal.

Stern, 71, had been the subject of rumor-mongering because his current five-year deal is due to expire in a couple of weeks.

In August, the US Sun claimed that “The Howard Stern Show” was “set to be canceled after a stunning 20-year run.” The story also suggested that Stern’s exit might be related to his outspoken criticism of President Trump.

The Sun story drew a lot of attention despite its thin sourcing. A SiriusXM executive then said of Stern and his crew, “We’d love them to stay,” but “it certainly has to make sense” financially.

When Stern returned to his mic after Labor Day, he punked his listeners by having Andy Cohen pretend to take over the show. Several news outlets fell for the prank, much to Stern’s delight. When he returned to the air, Stern said his deal talks have been “fantastic,” but didn’t address his future beyond that.

The contract talks continued out of public view. Stern said Tuesday that he feels “very loyal” to SiriusXM, which has paid him hundreds of millions of dollars for exclusive rights to his content over the years.

