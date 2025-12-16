Unemployment rate hit a four-year high last month

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — Unemployment rose to a four-year high of 4.6% in November and the economy added 64,000 jobs, new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Tuesday.

Last month’s job total comes after a 105,000-job loss in October. Data for that month was included in Tuesday’s jobs report after the government shutdown complicated data collection issues for that month.

October’s job losses were partly due to deferred resignations from the Department of Government Efficiency that were put in place earlier this year but were effective September 30.

For the first time in nearly 80 years, no unemployment rate was released for October due to a lack of data collection during the shutdown.

Economists were looking for a net gain of 40,000 jobs for November and for the unemployment rate to stay unchanged from its September rate of 4.4%, according to FactSet.

