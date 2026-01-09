US economy added 50,000 jobs in December, capping off one of the weakest years of job gains in decades



By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — Hiring slowed more than expected in December, marking a sluggish end to what was one of the weakest years of job growth in decades.

The US economy added an estimated 50,000 jobs last month, slowing from a downwardly revised 56,000 jobs added in November, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday.

Still, the unemployment rate edged lower to 4.4% from a revised 4.5% in November.

Economists were expecting a net gain of 55,000 jobs in December and an unemployment rate of 4.5%, according to FactSet consensus estimates.

With December’s estimated job gains, which are subject to revision, the US economy added just 584,000 jobs last year. Outside of recession years, that’s the weakest annual job growth seen since 2003, BLS data shows.

The labor market, which was already slowing heading into 2025, cooled sharply as hiring stalled out across most industries, a pullback economists attributed to high uncertainty (in part due to massive shifts in trade and immigration policy) as well as stubborn inflation and high interest rates.

Practically every industry has been in the throes of a “hiring recession,” Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, has said.

The lone exceptions have been health care – an industry growing as a result of an aging population – and leisure and hospitality, which has reaped some of the spoils from an increasingly bifurcated economy.

That was again indeed the case in December.

Leisure and hospitality businesses saw net job gains of 47,000, while health care and social assistance added 38,500 jobs, BLS data showed. Jobs were shed across goods-producing businesses, particularly those in manufacturing, as well as retail trade (where seasonal hiring wasn’t as flush as in years past).

