Federal agency probes Nike over alleged discrimination against White employees

New York (CNN) — The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is probing Nike in response to unspecified allegations that the company discriminates against White employees, the agency said Wednesday.

The agency said it is investigating potential discrimination against White workers that may have occurred in part due to “NIKE’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion-related 2025 Targets and other DEI-related objectives.”

The subpoena enforcement action is another sign of a shift in views on discrimination under the Trump administration, which has sought to end diversity initiatives and instead examine whether such programs unfairly target White people.

“Thanks to President Trump’s commitment to enforcing our nation’s civil rights laws, the EEOC has renewed its focus on evenhanded enforcement of Title VII,” EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas said in a statement.

The EEOC said it is requesting information from Nike going back to 2018. That information includes “criteria used in selecting employees for layoffs; information related to the company’s tracking and use of worker race and ethnicity data, including as a factor in setting executive compensation; and information about 16 programs which allegedly provided race-restricted mentoring, leadership, or career development opportunities.”

The EEOC said the agency filed the enforcement action after Nike failed to voluntarily provide all the information required by the subpoena. CNN reached out to Nike for comment.

