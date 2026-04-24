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Jeanine Pirro drops criminal probe of Jerome Powell

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Published 8:24 AM

By Lucy Bayly, CNN

(CNN) — US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro said Friday she is closing the criminal probe of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

That would clear the way for Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump’s pick to succeed Powell, to get confirmed for the role.

The Department of Justice launched a criminal investigation into Powell in January after Trump spent months railing against the Fed chair for not lowering interest rates faster. Trump’s complaints included accusations of impropriety and incompetence in cost overruns in the $2.5 billion Fed renovation.

The Justice Department investigation produced no evidence of wrongdoing, but Pirro refused to drop the probe and Trump said he supported the investigation.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis, a key member of the Senate Banking Committee that approves Fed nominees, has been blocking a vote for Warsh because of the probe. Once the probe ended he said, he would vote to confirm Warsh.

The move to abandon the investigation comes after weeks of private pleas from Senate Republicans that grew increasingly public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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