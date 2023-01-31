Skip to Content
CNN - Social Media/Technology
By
Published 2:37 PM

Snap stock plunges 15% as revenue growth stalls

Snapchat's parent company reported stalled revenue growth and a large net loss for the final three months of 2022
wichayada - stock.adobe.com
Adobe Stock
Snapchat's parent company reported stalled revenue growth and a large net loss for the final three months of 2022

By Clare Duffy, CNN

Snapchat’s parent company reported stalled revenue growth and a large net loss for the final three months of 2022, as it confronts tighter advertiser budgets amid broader economic uncertainty.

Snap’s quarterly revenue was just shy of $1.3 billion, essentially flat from the year prior. For the full year, Snap’s revenue grew 12%, a slower rate that the company attributed to “rapid deceleration in digital advertising growth.”

Meanwhile, Snap posted a net loss of more than $288 million in the quarter, compared to the $22.5 million in net income it earned in the same period a year ago.

Snap’s stock fell as much as 15% in after-hours trading following the report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Social Media/Technology

CNN Newsource

