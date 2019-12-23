Shoplifting investigation leads to drug charges

News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An Idaho Falls woman was arrested at around 5:45 p.m. Friday, December 20, after she was detained for suspected shoplifting at Sportsman's Warehouse.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office were called by store employees, who said they saw Jessica M. Mekosch hide several items of clothing and knives on her person. She then purchased a single item and attempted to leave the store.

While retrieving the stolen items, store employees found a syringe they believe to contain an illegal substance. Deputies field-tested the syringe and found it contained methamphetamine. An officer also found a small plastic bag inside Mekosch's purse with approximately .7 grams of methamphetamine inside.

Mekosch was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and petit theft.