Published 10:26 am

Itafos Conda steps up for United Way

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The more than 500 employees of the Itafos Conda mining facility near Soda Springs presented the Southeast Idaho United Way a check for more than $24,000 this week.

Nearly all of the phosphate and fertilizer plant's employees and contractors participated in various fundraisers this year, including raffles, an ice cream social, a silent auction, dunk tank, pledge cards and even an opportunity to "pie-face" their boss.

"On behalf of the over 83,000 individuals right here in Southeastern Idaho who benefit from Itafos' passionate community leadership, we would like to thank them for their generous donation of $24,083.00," said United Way of Southeastern Idaho Resource Development Manager Wedni Ames. "Their employees have not only eased the burden of our friends and neighbors that are struggling and in immediate need, they are also paving the way for a stronger future for our region."

