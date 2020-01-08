Idahoans urged to test homes for radon

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Department of Health and Welfare is encouraging you to test your home for radon because two in five tested homes across the state of Idaho have higher-than-recommended radon levels.

Radon is an invisible radioactive gas that builds up in homes over time. It enters homes and buildings through gaps and cracks in crawl spaces and foundations and has been found in every county in Idaho.

Living in a home with high radon levels can be dangerous for your health as radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer, behind smoking, causing an estimated 21,000 deaths each year in the U.S.

“Because you can’t see, taste, or smell radon, people may not realize they have high radon levels in their home or be aware of the health effects,” said Megan Larson, Environmental Health Program manager. “The only way to know if you have a radon problem is to test your home.”

You can purchase a discounted radon test kit for $9.95 HERE. That price covers all costs including shipping, handling and test results.

For more information, call the Idaho Careline at 2-1-1, or visit www.radonidaho.org.