Man arrested for burglary at Albertsons

Breaking News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 26-year-old Bonneville County man has been arrested for burglary at Albertsons Grocery Store on 25th E.

A Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy assigned to the Ammon Division was sent to the store Tuesday around 4:20 p.m. regarding a shoplifter that had been detained.

The deputy learned from Albertsons employees that an adult male had been repeatedly entering the store and stealing over the counter medicine from a store shelf for the past few weeks.

Employees were able to detain and identify the man as 26-year-old Logan A. Celner of Bonneville County on Wednesday.

Celner admitted to the deputy he arrived at Albertsons intending to steal more medicine and had been there approximately once a week since sometime in 2017 for the same purpose.

He told the deputy he is addicted to opioids and takes a high dose of over the counter medicine to get a high.

Celner was taken into custody and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for burglary.