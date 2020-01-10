1400 CenturyLink customers without service

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - At least 1400 CenturyLink customers are without service on Friday night across the state of Idaho.

According to a tech worker with the Internet provider, outages were being reported about 5:00 p.m.

They say there is a service interruption due to a car accident into a pole.

They did not say where the accident happened.

They say technicians are working diligently to get connectivity back to normal.

They have estimated service to be back by 11:00 a.m Saturday morning.