Idaho Falls Power reports electricity restored to outage area

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-UPDATE: Idaho Falls Power reports electricity was restored to the outage area by 11:45 a.m. Friday.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Original Story:

About 100 customers are affected by an Idaho Falls Power outage Friday.

The outage is affecting customers in the so-called "Tree Streets" on Ridge, Water, Placer, and South Boulder Streets.

Idaho Falls Power reports a crew has been dispatched.

The outage appeared to be the result of a failed fuse.

An exact time for restoration was unknown.