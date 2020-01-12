Crash signs hope to prevent more accidents

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI-KIDK)- Idaho State Police have a new tool you'll be seeing on highways. This week they started using new signs to warn drivers of a crash. The idea came from an Idaho officer who also works for a sign company. The highly reflective sign is made from the same material that's used on stop signs. It attaches to the back of a patrol car. Hundreds of officers are hurt or killed each year responding to crashes. Idaho state law says you must move over for a crash or law enforcement.