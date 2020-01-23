5th annual Believe in Yourself Dance Competition

Idaho

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - On January 24 and 25, the 5th annual Believe in Yourself Dancers Challenge will be held at Rigby High School.

This year, there will be 481 athletes.

Their families and friends will spend Friday night attending the Miss BYDC soloist competition.

There are 65 competitors competing for the Miss BYDC title.

On Saturday, January 25th, high school, and Junior High School teams will compete for titles in Military, Hip Hop, Small Dance, Large Dance, and Prop.

Blair Taylor-Folsom began the competition five years ago after a lifetime in the dance world.

Dance is Blair’s passion and he believes dancing changes lives.

He began dancing at a young age and competed and performed with the Ricks College American Folk Dance Team.

He coached high school drill, had a studio and has been a dance judge for 26 years adjudicating for organizations such as Dance America, America On Stage, Contest of Champions at Disney World and numerous state and local competitions.

Miss BYDC will begin at 5:00 PM in the Rigby High School auditorium.

Saturday’s team competition begins at 9:00 AM in the Rigby High School gymnasium.

Friday nights event is free to the public and Saturday is $8.00 for adults and $5.00 for students and seniors.

Children under three are free.