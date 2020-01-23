Sheriff: Remains found near Salmon River may be Boise man

Idaho

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho County officials say human remains found along the Salmon River earlier this month may belong to a Boise man who disappeared on a fishing trip in 2017.

Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings told The Lewiston Tribune Wednesday that the skeletal remains of a human hand have been sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification.

Giddings said it could be months before the results are known, but he believes the bones are likely that of 54-year-old John Randall French, who drove into the river three years ago.